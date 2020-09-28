Protest Against Farmers Act: Demonstration against agricultural laws in many parts of the country, CM Amarinder Singh from Punjab sitting on dharna















































































































































Protest Against Farmers Act Live Updates: The farmers are opposing all the legislation passed by the Parliament (Farms Act 2020). In many parts of the country, farmers and political parties continue to protest against the agricultural law. Around 15-20 people set fire to a tractor on Monday morning at India Gate, considered the most sensitive area of ​​the country's capital, while on the other hand, a shutdown has been called in Karnataka. In Karnataka, protesters sat on the road to stop a bus amidst a bandh.

At the same time, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that he will sit on a sit-in protest against these laws in Kalan after paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his tomb. The Chief Minister said that 'Congress and other opposition parties were not given an opportunity to express their concerns in Parliament.' He expressed disappointment over the approval of the three Bills by President Ram Nath Kovind.

