Protest Against Kiran Bedi: Demonstration against Kiran Bedi begins, know why demand is being removed from the post

Protest Against Kiran Bedi: Demonstration has begun against Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi. There is a demand for the removal of Kiran Bedi. Kiran Bedi is being accused that she is disrupting the development plans and welfare schemes of the elected government. These demonstrations are being done by the ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA). Kiran Bedi of Congress has many allegations. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who participated in the protest, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kiran Bedi hatched a conspiracy to end Puducherry’s separate status by merging it with Tamil Nadu. Also Read – SC issued notice to speakers and MLAs in the case of merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan

The CM accused PM Modi and Kiran Bedi of trying to deprive the people of Puducherry of their rights. The Chief Minister in his emotional address told the people involved in the demonstration, our fight for our rights will continue. We are not afraid of any step of the center. The SDA had earlier decided to lay siege to the Raj Niwas (office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor), but due to not getting permission from the police, a demonstration was started at Maraimalai Adigal Salai, more than a kilometer from there. Also Read – Congress released list of 7 Vice-Presidents, 8 General Secretaries and 24 Secretaries in Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee

Narayanasamy said that the fight to remove the Lt. Governor should be peaceful. Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam from Puducherry, Congress MLA T. Jayamurthy, CPI (M), CPI and VCK leaders also participated in the protest. Leaders and workers of the ruling Congress ally DMK did not join the movement. The reason for his absence in the protest is not immediately known. The Center has deployed personnel of Central Armed Police Force and Central Industrial Security Force here to maintain law and order. Also Read – Bihar: Bharat Ratna received by Sonia Gandhi-Mayawati, Nitish Kumar got tight-handed …