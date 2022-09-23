“Protest! Fight! Flee!”: Zelensky called on Russians to demonstrate against the mobilization ordered by Putin

According to Zelensky, the Russian authorities were preparing to mobilize “up to a million men”

the ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelensky on Thursday urged the Russians to protest against the mobilization of reservists announced by the Kremlin or to surrender to the kyiv forces.

“55,000 Russian soldiers have died in this war in six months. They want more? Nope? So protest! Fight! Run away! Or surrender” to the Ukrainian army, he said in Russian in a video message.

“They are your survival options.”, he added.

According to Zelensky, the Russian authorities were preparing to mobilize “up to a million men.”

Officially, Moscow announced the day before the mobilization of 300.000 reservists on Wednesday.

More of 1.300 People were arrested on Wednesday throughout Russia during protests against the mobilization, according to the NGO OVD-Info.

The announcement of the mobilization also caused an influx of Russians who wanted leave the countrywith queues at the land borders with various countries.

The foreign ministers of the European Union agreed this Wednesday to prepare new sanctions contra Russiawhich will be finalized as soon as possible, as announced by the head of community diplomacy, Joseph Borrell.

Russian police detain a young man during a protest against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS / Reuters Photographer)

As advanced Borrellthis new package of sanctions will affect new sectors of the Russian economyincluding the technological one, and will include new individuals, but it has not yet been closed.

The foreign ministers, meeting urgently in New York, They also promised to continue supplying weapons to Kiev for as long as it takes in a statement adopted by consensus.

The appointment was convened this Wednesday as part of the UN General Assemblyafter the Russian president, Vladimir Putindecree the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists and threaten to use its entire arsenal, including the nuclear one.

“It is clear that Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine, he is trying to destroy the whole country by various means”, Borrell said at a press conference at the end of the meeting.

The Spanish diplomat considered that the latest movements of Moscow seek to undermine the support that Ukraine is receiving from its allies and threaten international peace and security “on an unprecedented scale.”

“But this will not break our unity in supporting Ukraine or our broad support for Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty for as long as it takes,” he insisted.

On the new sanctions, Borrell explained that what was closed was a political agreementgiven the informal nature of the meeting, and that formal decisions will be necessary to concretize them and make them effective.

In the declaration that they approved this Wednesday, the European foreign ministers also condemned the plans to organize referendums of annexation to Russia in occupied areas of Ukraine and made it clear that they will never recognize their results.

“The EU remains steadfast in its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and demands that Russia immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from all territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. ”, concludes the document.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

