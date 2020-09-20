Protest of farmers against agricultural bills in Haryana-Punjab, large number of police forces deployed on the border

Chandigarh: In Haryana, on Sunday, farmers started demonstrating against the agricultural bills amid widespread security arrangements. The Haryana unit of Bhartiya Kisan Union is organizing a statewide protest against the agriculture bills of the Central Government in collaboration with some other farmer organizations. During this time, farmers will jam the wheel from 12 noon to 3 pm. Aadhatiya or commission agents have also participated in the demonstration. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to non-BJP parties – Vote against agricultural bills in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, Punjab Youth Congress is also taking out a 'tractor rally' from these Punjab to Delhi against these bills. The rally started from Mohali district and proceeded towards Ambala on the National Highway. However, the Haryana Police has put a large number of blockers on the national highway in Ambala. A heavy police force has been deployed along the Haryana-Punjab border.

Sources in the police department gave this information. While attending the tractor rally, President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV said that his party is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers. He called agricultural reforms 'anti-farmer'.

Haryana: Farmers protest new agriculture law by blocking major road in Sirsa "The govt should make laws making it punishable for private buyers to procure farm produces below MSPs. This will guarantee our sales, "says a protester.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has issued guidelines to ensure law and order and inconveniences to the people between 12 noon and 3 pm. Executive magistrates have been asked to be present with their police counterparts at all the places where these demonstrations are being held.

The Haryana Police is patrolling important roads in various parts of the state including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sonipat, Jind, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and Bhiwani besides national and state highways. Officials have said that if the protests intensify, alternative routes will be asked to be used.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday introduced the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha. These Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha a few days ago.

Despite recommendations of various commissions & experts, Congress never did justice to farmers who found themselves helpless for years. Today, when Congress realizes they have support in Rajya Sabha, they resorted to 'gundagardi': Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

Apart from the farmers’ organizations, these bills are also being opposed in the ruling coalition at the center. Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal resigned from the post of minister last week in protest of these bills. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged the farmers not to hold demonstrations and invited them for talks.