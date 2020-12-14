Protest of farmers intensifying, Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with Agriculture Minister Tomar

New Delhi: With the demand for repeal of the three agricultural laws passed by the Center, efforts are on to find a solution on behalf of the government as the farmers’ movement intensifies. On Monday, farmers are going on hunger strike across the country, meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to discuss their demands and related issues. As the farmers’ movement continued on the 19th day, the two ministers discussed ways to resolve their demands to end the protests as quickly as possible. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Narendra Singh Tomar – ‘We are in touch with farmers for next date of talks’, said amid protests against agricultural laws

There is also a need for early resolution, because the supply of various essentials is being affected due to the movement of farmers, disrupting the major roads of Delhi and its surrounding areas. With this, the movement of the public has also been affected.

Sources said that in the meeting held at Shah's residence at six, Krishna Menon Marg, both of them have made a detailed plan to overcome the deadlock after contact with farmers and their leaders across the country. In a nearly 40-minute meeting, the two leaders reportedly discussed the idea of ​​re-contacting with 32 farmer representatives who have held five rounds of talks with the Center so far.

On Sunday, Shah also discussed farmers' issues with Punjab BJP leaders in Tomar's presence at his residence. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash was also present in the meeting. Meanwhile, farmer leaders started a day-long 'hunger strike' at different places on Monday and the offices of the District Collectorate / Deputy Commissioners in different states in case there is no positive signal from the Center to reverse all three agricultural laws. Demonstrated outside picket.

Farmers’ organizations are opposing the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Act 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities Amendment Act 2020 and are demanding their withdrawal. The government is ready to amend the laws instead, but is not ready to withdraw the laws.

(Input IANS)