Protest of Muslims in Bhopal against French President, case filed against many including Congress MLA

Bhopal: In the light of the cartoon controversy released in France, people of the Muslim community demonstrated against French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal, capital of Madhya Pradesh. On this, the state government has taken a tough stand on the demonstration against the President of France in Bhopal, capital of Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered against the protesters.

The Muslim community of Bhopal demonstrated on Thursday under the leadership of Congress MLA Arif Masood at Iqbal Maidan in the capital against French President Emmanuel Macron. A large number of people participated in this demonstration.

Addressing the protest, Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the central government ask the Indian ambassador in France to register a protest against the 'anti-Muslim' stance of the regime there. Masood has accused Macron of supporting the aggressive cartoons of Prophet Mohammad and intentionally hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

In Bhopal, Congress MLA Arif Samud has written on his Twitter handle, sharing photos of the demonstration. “# A program was organized in Iqbal Maidan by the President of France for abusing the Prophet Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam, in which thousands of people of Muslim community registered their protest!”

On this demonstration, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan expressed strong reaction that Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace. We will deal strictly with those who disturb its peace. In this case action is being taken by registering a case under 188 IPC. No one will be spared, whatever they may be.

Let us tell you that this dispute started after the murder of a teacher in the suburban area of ​​Paris, who showed cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students. He was later beheaded and murdered. After the teacher’s assassination, an atmosphere is being created against France among Muslim countries over the controversial remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron.