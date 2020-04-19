Protesters decry stay-at-home orders in Maryland, Texas and Ohio capitals

Rightwing media and Donald Trump have supported demonstrators nonetheless they appear to represent a minority opinion

A whole lot of Americans sponsored by way of rightwing donors instruments up for protests

A day after Donald Trump impressed Americans to protest in the direction of strict public nicely being measures aimed towards proscribing the unfold of coronavirus, rallies have been held in state capitals in Maryland, Texas and Ohio, with further deliberate for subsequent week in completely different states.

Lots of folks stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the Texas Capitol on Saturday, chanting “Hearth Fauci!” as part of a protest organized by way of the conspiracy concept site InfoWars. Anthony Fauci is the very best public nicely being educated on the White Space coronavirus taskforce.

