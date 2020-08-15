Protesters Gather at USPS Postmaster General’s House

Protesters gathered outdoors the house of Louis DeJoy, the Postmaster Basic of america Postal Service, on Saturday morning as fears over mail-in voter suppression develop forward of the 2020 election.

A crowd of individuals introduced air horns, drums, pots and pans and different noisemakers outdoors DeJoy’s Washington, D.C., dwelling for a “noise demonstration.” Some protesters stuffed pretend absentee ballots into the constructing’s entrance door as effectively. Based on native information station WUSA 9, the protest was organized by a direct motion group known as Shut Down D.C.

The group has made it to the Postmaster Basic’s home in Northwest DC.

USPS has needed 46 states they’ll’t assure delayed mail-in ballots will probably be counted. All this as accusations swirl the President is deliberately blocking funding for USPS. pic.twitter.com/dPWvqBWepm — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) August 15, 2020

“DeJoy has fired or reassigned a lot of the present USPS management and ordered the elimination of mail sorting machines which are basic to the functioning of the postal service. In the meantime, mail supply is slowing down underneath different choices made by DeJoy, similar to eliminating extra time for postal employees,” Shut Down D.C. mentioned in a press release to WUSA 9.

The group believes that DeJoy’s actions are in favor of President Trump’s re-election and contribute to voter suppression, based on WUSA 9.

The USPS lately despatched letters to states saying that it couldn’t assure that every one mail-in ballots will probably be counted in time for the 2020 election. With coronavirus nonetheless a serious well being danger within the U.S., mail-in voting is predicted to hit unprecedented ranges this November. Enterprise at the USPS has additionally been impacted harshly, with the Related Press reporting that the group had a $4.5 billion loss in Q1.

Trump has continuously raised questions in regards to the legitimacy of mail-in voting forward of the 2020 election, and he was candid with Fox Enterprise Community about stalling USPS funding in a current interview.

“If we don’t make a deal, which means they don’t get the cash,” Trump mentioned. “Which means they’ll’t have common mail-in voting; they simply can’t have it.”

Many individuals across the nation and celebrities have known as for extra funding and assist of the USPS.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one factor clearly: He’s effectively conscious that we don’t want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put tens of millions of Individuals’ lives at danger in an effort to carry on to energy,” wrote Taylor Swift on Twitter. “Donald Trump’s ineffective management gravely worsened the disaster that we’re in and he’s now benefiting from it to subvert and destroy our proper to vote and vote safely. Request a poll early. Vote early.”