Protesting farmers block main road connecting Delhi to Noida, police taking stock

Farmers Protest: Against the new farm laws, the farmers, who have been protesting on the shout border for the last five days, blocked a main road connecting Delhi to Noida on Saturday.

The Delhi-Noida Link Road passing through the Chilla Border was open for traffic till Saturday morning, which was blocked by protesting farmers at around 11 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesha Saha said, "This route has not been officially closed and we are taking stock of the situation."

Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh from districts such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Kasganj, Gautam Budh and associated with organizations like Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) are demonstrating on the border here.

Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers and said that the farmers are ready to negotiate peacefully with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Swami Yogeshwar Acharya Maharaj of the Atuleshwar Dham Indraprastha Peeth, who reached the dharna site, said that the temples of Sant Samaj are maintained by the farmers. If the government is adamant on its stand, then the Sant Samaj will also have to enter the movement with the farmers.

