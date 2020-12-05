Entertainment

Protesting farmers block main road connecting Delhi to Noida, police taking stock

December 5, 2020
2 Min Read

Farmers Protest: Against the new farm laws, the farmers, who have been protesting on the shout border for the last five days, blocked a main road connecting Delhi to Noida on Saturday. Also Read – Tejaswi gave support to farmers, staged sit-in in Patna

The Delhi-Noida Link Road passing through the Chilla Border was open for traffic till Saturday morning, which was blocked by protesting farmers at around 11 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesha Saha said, “This route has not been officially closed and we are taking stock of the situation.” Also Read – Farmer Protest 2020: Talk of fifth round starts in Vigyan Bhawan, Government ready to give written assurance about minimum support price

Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh from districts such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Kasganj, Gautam Budh and associated with organizations like Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) are demonstrating on the border here. Also Read – Farmers 5th Round Talk with Govt Live Update: 5th round meeting between farmer leaders and government begins

Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers and said that the farmers are ready to negotiate peacefully with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Swami Yogeshwar Acharya Maharaj of the Atuleshwar Dham Indraprastha Peeth, who reached the dharna site, said that the temples of Sant Samaj are maintained by the farmers. If the government is adamant on its stand, then the Sant Samaj will also have to enter the movement with the farmers.

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.