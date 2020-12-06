Protesting farmers said – Our NRIs are willing to help relatives, but ..

New Delhi: The farmers, who are protesting on the Delhi-Haryana border against the new agricultural laws, claimed that they are capable of continuing their agitation. At the same time, some protesting farmers said that their non-resident Indian (NRI) relatives have also assured help to continue the protest. Also Read – Bharat Bandh will not be included in Bharatiya Kisan Sangh attached to RSS, said- Mandsaur incident should not be repeated

The protesting farmers from different parts of Punjab are camping at the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi and are spending the night in the cold streets to meet their demands.

Farmers have reached the protest site on fruits, vegetables and other essential household items. Apart from some local residents and activists of voluntary organizations, members of the gurdwara located near the Singhu border are offering ration-related items to the protesters.

Naunihal Singh, who is associated with the Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said, “A member of my family lives in Canada and he called me to express his support for all possible help, including funds.” Many people of our village in Tarn Taran have NRI relatives who have expressed their support. ‘

He said, “The farmers of Punjab cultivate in India but our family members are spread all over the world.”

Trilochan Singh Safri (54), sitting in his SUV car charging mobile phone, said, ‘Punjab has always fought for India either as a farmer or as a freedom fighter. Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for independence and the youth of Punjab are included in the armed forces across the country. Some people are presenting us as terrorists. Did our ancestors struggle for this only? ‘

He said that many protesting farmers from Punjab are prosperous but they have come here to show solidarity with other farmers.

