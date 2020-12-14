Protesting farmers take tough stance due to ‘Canada’s’ support’, former diplomats allege

New Delhi: A group of former Indian diplomats have expressed their displeasure over the statement of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding farmers’ protests against the new agricultural laws of the Center. The group termed his statement as ‘non-existent on the ground and fueling fire’. At the same time, it was alleged that due to the support of Canada, the protesting farmers tightened their stance and encouraged them to adopt the idea of ​​’whole or nothing’. Also Read – Protest of farmers intensifying, Home Minister Amit Shah meets Agriculture Minister Tomar

The group said that some political parties and leaders of Canada are doing so because of 'vote bank politics'. He also alleged that everyone knows that separatist and violent Khalistani elements carry out anti-India activities only by getting protection from Canadian soil.

Trudeau was targeted in an open letter written by the "Indian Ambassadors Group", stating that explicit interference in India's internal affairs to appease a section of the Liberal Party's electorate is completely unacceptable and it leads to bilateral relations But it will affect for a long time. The group also includes former diplomats Vishnu Prakash, Ajay Swaroop, GS Iyer and SK Mathur.

Expressing concern over the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, the statement said that they are also radicalizing the youth of Canada, which will have far-reaching consequences and are being ignored for short-term political gains.

Targeting the ruling party of Canada, the letter said, ‘Khalistani elements in Canada have control over many major gurdwaras, due to which they have a lot of funds available and a large amount of them is allegedly spent in election campaigns of political parties. Goes, especially for the Liberal Party.

The letter alleged that alliances between Khalistani elements and some Pakistani diplomats are continuing from behind the scenes. Recently, about the farmer movement, Trudeau said, “The situation is worrying and we are all very concerned about family and friends.”

