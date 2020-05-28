Protestors Over George Floyd’s Death Block Los Angeles Freeway – Variety

Crowds of individuals protesting the loss of life of George Floyd gathered in downtown Los Angeles and blocked the 101 Freeway Wednesday night time.

Floyd, an African American man from Minneapolis, died Monday whereas in police custody. A video of the arrest went viral because it confirmed a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes. Floyd tells the officer that he can’t breathe within the video, however he continued to be held in that place and later died. The 4 officers concerned within the incident have been fired and face prison prices for the loss of life.

Giant protests came about Wednesday night time in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Movies on social media present traces of individuals blocking each lanes of the 101 Freeway in L.A. and attacking police cruisers as they navigate the crowds.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Division issued a message urging in opposition to violence throughout the protest.

“Peaceable demonstrations are a trademark of our nation. Violence is unwarranted and takes away from the message. I urge all of us to protest peacefully for the sake of everybody’s public security,” wrote sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Peaceable demonstrations are a trademark of our nation. Violence is unwarranted and takes away from the message. I urge all of us to protest peacefully for the sake of everybody’s public security. -Alex Villanueva, Sheriff of Los Angeles County pic.twitter.com/rzxKNnk18C — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) Might 28, 2020

Floyd’s loss of life is presently being investigated by the FBI and Minnesota’s state Bureau of Prison Apprehension. After the video of his arrest circulated throughout social media, many celebrities, together with LeBron James, John Boyega and Kim Kardashian, referred to as for justice.