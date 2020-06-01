Protests Continue Coast to Coast as Cities Seek to Impose Order – Variety

Cities throughout the nation declared curfews on Sunday night time as protests continued over the loss of life of George Floyd.

In Minneapolis, the place the protests started final week, a curfew was declared from eight p.m. to 6 a.m. In that metropolis, a semi driver was arrested Sunday after plowing right into a crowd of protesters on a bridge. Not one of the protesters was injured.

Los Angeles County instituted a countywide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. — a dramatic growth of the curfew zone on Saturday night time. All courthouses within the county have been additionally ordered closed on Monday. All through the afternoon, looters focused shops in Lengthy Seaside and Santa Monica, the place a business constructing was on fireplace. Elsewhere in Santa Monica, a largely peaceable protest was held on Montana Avenue.

New York Metropolis didn’t impose a curfew, as protesters moved all through town and crowded onto a number of bridges. Atlanta reimposed a curfew at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a statewide curfew for a full week, following looting in Scottsdale.

A minimum of 5 individuals have died within the protests to date across the nation, in accordance to a tally by the Washington Submit.

The Nationwide Guard was activated in 15 states, together with California, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Minnesota, as effectively as the District of Colombia.

In Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew starting at 11 p.m. A number of fires have been burning in that metropolis, together with a hearth that was doused at within the foyer of the AFL-CIO constructing, which is throughout the road from the Movement Image Affiliation.

Floyd died on Monday after Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him by the neck for practically 9 minutes, whereas Floyd was handcuffed. Video of the scene, which adopted the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, sparked outrage throughout the nation and world wide.

On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter. He’s anticipated to make his first courtroom look on Monday. Chauvin and three different officers on scene have been shortly fired, however the different three haven’t been charged.

In a preliminary report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s workplace mentioned there isn’t any bodily proof that Floyd died of asphyxiation. As an alternative, the report indicated that he seemingly died of a mixture of the police restraint, underlying well being situations together with coronary artery illness and hypertension, and probably intoxication.

Floyd’s household has disputed that conclusion, saying they may search an unbiased post-mortem. The household lawyer, Ben Crump, has prompt that the coroner’s workplace could also be making an attempt to create a “false narrative” of Floyd’s loss of life.

Gov. Tim Walz mentioned on Sunday that the case will now be dealt with by Legal professional Basic Keith Ellison. The household had earlier requested that Ellison be put in control of the case, following complaints that the Hennepin County lawyer had taken too lengthy to file prices within the case.