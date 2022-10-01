Protests continue in Cuba due to blackouts that have been unsolvable for days: much of the country has no electricity, water or internet

In La Palma, Arroyo Naranja, Cuba protests were registered after the blackout in Cuba

the streets of Havana were the scene of demonstrations that occurred during the night of Thursday as a sign of protest against the power outages and to require the authorities to restore the supply.

The step of hurricane Ian caused a total blackout on the island, which still persists in many homes. The Electric Union reported that the national energy system had already been interconnected, although there are damages to the structure -such as poles, power lines and transformers- that are still waiting to be repaired. Until now, only 10% of the capital’s population has electricity.

To the banging of saucepans and spoons, and with cries of “we want light”, people gathered in at least five points of the capital, where there was also no internet access -since it was cut- and the cell phone is limited.

“This is a peaceful protest, we want them to give us electricity and water. What is this, people have lost their food, the only food there is!”, were the words of Natali Manso, a 21-year-old girl and mother of a month-old girl, who participated in the marches in Bacuranao Campo, to the outskirts of Havana.

Scenes like this were replicated in three places in the Cerro Municipality and in Cojimar.

Groups that monitor Internet access on the island confirmed the interruption of service. “We can confirm the almost total blackout of the internet in Cuba,” said Alp Toker, director of the London firm Netblocks. “We believe the incident is likely to have a significant impact on the free flow of information in the midst of the protests,” he added.

For his part, Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for the network management company Kentik, described that the “total blackout” began at 00:30 GMT and explained that “there were protests but there was also the passage of the hurricane.”

In the areas where the demonstrations took place, there was also a heavy police presence. The uniformed men even made a cordon to prevent the passage of vehicles and passers-by who were not locals.

Despite the fact that a tense climate was felt in the streets, there were no manifestations of violence or vandalism; however, they were recorded arrests by the police.

Cubans residing in La Palma, Arroyo Naranjo, took to the streets again this Friday to demand the restoration of water and electricity services, after a 72-hour blackout (Twitter: @diariodecuba)

These protests are the first since July 2021, when thousands of people took to the streets, also due to blackouts, and to claim the shortage of basic goods – something frequent on the island that intensified with the effect of the pandemic and the sanctions imposed by the United States.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana, he expressed his solidarity with the protests and demanded that the government “respect the constitutional rights of its citizens to peacefully assemble,” with a message on their social networks.

The passage of the monstrous Hurricane Ian through Cuba left three dead and an amount not yet quantified for material damagealong with the electrical fault.

Experts affirm that, now, the island must deal with the vulnerability of the energy sector and the generation difficulties that it already had due to the lack of maintenance and resources to modernize it.

