Protests continue in Iran: young students defy the repression of the Islamic regime

A group of students on Wednesday confronted a regime official who was making statements from a school podium in Shiraz, Fars province, Iran.

Young Iranian students perform sporadic concentrationsin which the veil is removed, to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, defying the strong repression of the demonstrations that have been carried out for almost three weeks in Iran.

This 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish origin died on September 16, three days after being arrested by the morality police for breaking the strict female dress code, which includes wearing a headscarf.

A wave of indignation shook the country and the protest movement became the most significant since the 2019 demonstrations against the rise in the price of gasoline.

At least 154 people have died since September 16, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Norway. For their part, the Iranian authorities released a balance of 60 dead, including 12 security agents.

More than 1,000 people have been detained and 620 have already been released in Tehran province, according to authorities.

The shocking video of a group of Iranian girls who rebuke and push back an official in a school

Last weekend, a group of students congregated and were cornered by riot police in an underground parking lot at Sharif University of Technology. They were then arrested.

Since then, groups of much younger students, often girls who attend secondary school, took over from the protests which consist of removing the veil and shouting slogans against the regime.

A video verified by the news agency AFP shows bareheaded young girls screaming “death to the dictator”, referring to the supreme guide Ali Khamenei, on Monday at a school in Karaj, west of the capital Tehran. Another group sang the slogan “Woman, life, freedom” as they marched down a street.

“These are truly extraordinary scenes. If these demonstrations achieve something, it will be thanks to these schoolgirls,” said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, from the information and analysis portal Bourse&Bazaar.

Women take off their veils in Iran during a protest

a dead teenager

Since the beginning of the protest movement, the Iranian regime has intensified its repression by arresting supporters of the most prominent riots and imposing harsh restrictions on access to social networks.

On the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the pop singer Shirvin Hajipour — who had been arrested after posting a pro-protest song that became a viral hit — was released on bail.

The artist Shirvin Hajipour gathered the phrases of claim in social networks



At the same time, Iranian judicial authorities on Wednesday denied any link between the death of a teenage girl and the demonstrations. In social networks, information circulated that the young Nika Shahkarami was killed by the security forces during the demonstrations.

The violent crackdown on demonstrations in Iran generated a wave of condemnation around the world and rallies in support of Iranian women in a dozen countries.

French artists show solidarity with the protests in Iran

After the United States and Canada announced sanctionsthe European Union announced on Tuesday its intention to impose “restrictive measures” to protest “the way in which the security forces responded to the demonstrations.”

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian warned the EU that it could expect “reciprocal action”.

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration on Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey, following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran (REUTERS / Dilara Senkaya)

This Wednesday, Iran summoned the British ambassador, Simon Shercliff, to express his protest at the “interference” of the UK Foreign Office in the country’s internal affairs, for his criticism of the way in which the authorities react to the protests. .

(By Stuart Williams with David Vujanovic in Nicosia – AFP)

