Protests Continue Nationwide After Death of George Floyd – Variety

Protesters took to the streets Friday in Los Angeles, New York Metropolis, San Jose, Atlanta, D.C. and different main hubs throughout the nation following the demise of George Floyd by the hands of regulation enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

In Atlanta, the protest started peacefully however took a harmful flip, as demonstrators smashed the doorways of CNN headquarters, sprayed graffiti on the tv information constructing and set a police cruiser on hearth, in accordance with WSB-TV 2 Atlanta. The information outlet’s stay feed additionally exhibits protesters selecting up a barricade in what gave the impression to be an try and hit a police automotive.

Earlier Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and a CNN digicam crew was arrested stay on air as they have been protecting the unrest in Minneapolis, the place protests have continued for 4 days.

Los Angeles protesters have been seen marching downtown, chanting “I can’t breathe,” in accordance with video captured by the Los Angeles Occasions’ Kelcie Pegher. In San Jose, protesters blocked the 101 freeway, in accordance with video from NBC Bay Space.

The demonstrations mark the fourth evening of protests. Unrest throughout the nation has swelled after video surfaced of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin utilizing his knee to pin down Floyd, a black man, on his neck. Floyd later died. Chauvin was on Friday arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter.