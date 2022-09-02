Protests continue to increase in Cuba, which is mired in a deep crisis: 361 were registered in August

video capture

Protests in Cuba continue to increase on the island, despite the repression and harassment of the dictatorship. The Cuban Observatory of Conflicts (OCC) registered in the month of August 361 demonstrations in provinces of the Caribbean country. On average, there were more than 11 daily public demonstrations against the Castro regime in a context of political, economic and social crisis.

The OCC notes that the electricity cuts in the month of July motivated 79 protests of different modalities. Of these, 49 occurred in the form of street cacerolazos.

“Cacerolazos increased by 145%, from 20 in July to 49 this month. They continued throughout August, with Artemisa being the province with the highest number of protests of this type (8), followed by Cienfuegos (7) and Holguín and Camagüey with 6″, says the report.

The recent report reveals that “the increase in protests for economic and social reasons is related to electricity cuts (blackouts), the collapse of the health system in the face of the growing dengue epidemic, food and medicine shortages, as well as inflation and garbage collection”.

This Thursday it was learned that the energy deficit in Cuba will exceed 36% of the maximum generation capacity, reported the state-owned Electric Union (UNE).

The energy crisis that the country has suffered for months has been aggravated in recent days by the strike due to technical problems at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, one of the largest.

Blackouts weigh down all areas of the economy and significantly affect daily lifefrom air conditioners to electric stoves and refrigerators, which is fueling social discontent in a country that is going through a severe crisis.

“It is noteworthy that demonstrations directly accusing the government of its mismanagement doubled, from 85 in July to 172 last month.. But not only does the quantitative increase stand out: although many of the protests demanded a change in the Díaz-Canel government, they have also demanded a change in the system: no more socialism,” the report states.

The OCC highlights the way in which the forms of protest in Cuba have diversified: from street demonstrations, performances in public places, cacerolazos, protest masses, to hacking of official sites and campaigns on social networks.

Protests in Cuba due to power outages

“The existential situation of citizens continues to worsen, and with it the political and ideological crisis. The prolonged power outages have spread throughout the country, now including the capital, while the situation with regard to food, health services and transportation has worsened. The citizen has been immunized from the political propaganda that on radio, TV and the written press denies his experience of daily life”, states the report.

“The severity and speed of the crisis in Cuban society is taking its toll on the support that the governance system and government agencies received from different social sectors (“above” and “below”), previously benefited by them. Although the expressions of discontent or dissidence with respect to the current policies are of various levels, the truth is that never before, since 1959, have they reached such a magnitude, permeating the most diverse social layers, with the exception of a tiny oligarchy that is its beneficiary. If this power elite persists in its immobility, this trend will be unsustainable in the short and/or medium term”add the report.

On the other hand, the report denounces that the “Cuban mafia state”, in alliance with the Daniel Ortega regime and Mexican cartels, has organized a multipurpose operation of human trafficking to the United States, which is also a lucrative business for the Castro dictatorship.

“It is estimated that before the end of the current fiscal year, a total of 180,000 Cubans will have used this route to escape the socioeconomic disaster and the repression. that these same statesmen-traffickers have created inside the island”, points out OCC.

