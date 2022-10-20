Protests in Iran: 34 countries denounced the regime for restricting internet access during the massive demonstrations

A woman uses a computer in Iran (AP)

The Freedom Online Coalitiona group of 34 countries including the US, Spain, Mexico and Argentina, denounced this Thursday the measures taken by the Iranian regime to restrict internet access after the protests that arose for the death of young Mahsa Aini.

The coalition said in a statement that it is “deeply alarmed” by the “pattern of censorship” of the Iranian authorities, which They have left most of the 84 million Iranians without internet on their cell phones at the same time that they are causing problems to access the most popular social networks.

The group of countries, chaired this year by Canada, denounced that Iran is also applying techniques such as “throttling”, which is drastically reducing internet speeds, and blocking individual users from accessing online or using encrypted DNS services, used by activists and journalists to mask their internet activities.

It may interest you: The US warned Iran that the world “will observe how they treat” the climber who competed without a veil

The Tehran regime’s actions are suppressing the right to peaceful assembly, freedoms of association and curtailing the capacities of journalists and human rights defenders to document human rights violations, the coalition added.

The Iranian regime is studying the imposition of new restrictions on the Internet, such as the criminalization of VPN (anti-internet filter programs).

FILE PHOTO: A computer engineer checks equipment at an Internet service provider in Tehran. February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/

The Minister of Communications, Isa Zarepouregretted on Wednesday that the use of VPN applications is not a crime and announced that work is being done so that the use of these applications is penalized.

“Of course, efforts are underway to criminalize them (VPNs)”, Zarepou told Iranian television after a weekly Cabinet meeting, in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisí participated.

Without the use of a VPN at this time it is not possible to access media from outside the country, Twitter, Instagram or WhatsApp, among many other services.

It may interest you: The US warned Iran that the world “will observe how they treat” the climber who competed without a veil

In recent days, many VPN apps have stopped working and activists have claimed that authorities are increasing pressure on these services.

Mobile internet services are cut off many days, especially in the evenings, when protests tend to take place, fixed networks work slower than usual and are sometimes completely blocked as well.

A group of people uses a computer in Iran (AP)

Added to this is the blocking of WhatsApp and Instagram applications, the only ones that were not censored in the country before the start of the protests.

The Freedom Online Coalition It was created in 2011 and its complaint coincides with the virtual meeting that is being held this Thursday, at the initiative of Canada, of foreign ministers from around the world to discuss the situation of women in Iran.

Since Mahsa Aini, a 22-year-old girl, died on September 16 after being arrested and beaten by the Iran Morale Police for wearing the Islamic veil wrongly, the country has experienced numerous demonstrations and protests by women and human rights defenders.

Relatives and activists have denounced that the repression of the security forces has caused the death of dozens of people, many of them young women who defended their right not to use the veil to cover their hair.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

The revolutionary act of walking down the street without a veil in Iran

Joe Biden said he was impressed by what has been awakened in Iran

A 16-year-old Iranian student was beaten to death for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem