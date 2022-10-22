Protests in Iran: the regime detained more than 50 people during new demonstrations in the city of Zahedan

The protests in Zahedan (Twitter)

Iranian police have reported the arrest of at least 57 protesters After a series of protests that have broken out in recent hours in the Iranian city of I’m confusedwith a Sunni majority, located in the east of the country.

The police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ahmed Tameri, He has confirmed the balance of detainees, while specifying that police operations continue to stop the protesters, whom he has called “thugs and rioters.”

“All those who destroy public property will be identified and arrested. The safety of people is the red line of the Police, which remains firm in carrying out this important mission”, he added, according to the news agency. ISNA.

It may interest you: Protests in Iran: 34 countries denounced the regime for restricting internet access during the massive demonstrations

After Friday prayers in one of the city’s mosques, a group of more than 100 people has gathered in the streets of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Balochistan province, shouting slogans such as “Death to Khamenei” or “Death to the dictator”.

The latest protests on October 1 cost the life of the head of Intelligence of the Revolutionary Guard in the province, identified as Ali Mousavi, as confirmed by the state news agency Tasnimalso related to the ideological wing of the Iranian Army.

After his death, the president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisiassigned to the Minister of the Interior, Ahmed Vahidian “exhaustive” investigation into these riots, which resulted in more than 60 deaths, after the rape of a 15-year-old Baloch girl by the Chabahar Police Chief.

For its part, Amnesty International put the dead, according to their counts, at 82, in protests in which Iranian security forces used bullets, metal pellets and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Iran is also applying techniques such as “throttling” (REUTERS / Caren Firouz)

The Freedom Online Coalitiona group of 34 countries including the US, Spain, Mexico and Argentina, denounced this Thursday the measures taken by the Iranian regime to restrict internet access after the protests that arose for the death of young Mahsa Aini.

The coalition said in a statement that it is “deeply alarmed” by the “pattern of censorship” of the Iranian authorities, which They have left most of the 84 million Iranians without internet on their cell phones at the same time that they are causing problems to access the most popular social networks.

The group of countries, chaired this year by Canada, denounced that Iran is also applying techniques such as “throttling”, which is drastically reducing internet speeds, and blocking individual users from accessing online or using encrypted DNS services, used by activists and journalists to mask their internet activities.

It may interest you: The US warned Iran that the world “will observe how they treat” the climber who competed without a veil

The Tehran regime’s actions are suppressing the right to peaceful assembly, freedoms of association and curtailing the capacities of journalists and human rights defenders to document human rights violations, the coalition added.

The Iranian regime is studying the imposition of new restrictions on the Internet, such as the criminalization of VPN (anti-internet filter programs).

(With information from Europe Press)

Keep reading:

University students booed the Iranian president: “Death to the oppressor”

The Iranian regime accused the author of the “anthem” of the protests by Mahsa Amini of promoting violence

The protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran reached the country’s most important industry, oil

How “Bella Ciao” became the international song of the resistance in Ukraine and Iran