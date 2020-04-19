Demonstrations have taken place all through america in opposition to orders put in place to limit the unfold of coronavirus. The protests have been organised by way of the far-right media net web page Infowars. Rallies have been held in state capitals, with further deliberate for subsequent week in totally different states. Lots of different folks stood and chanted for america to be reopened. Rightwing media and Donald Trump have supported the protests nonetheless they appear to represent a minority opinion

Protesters decry stay-at-home orders in Maryland, Texas and Ohio capitals

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Proceed finding out…

