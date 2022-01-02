Protests over a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in the former Portuguese colony of Goa

The newly installed statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in Calangute, Goa. Photograph: AFP / Getty Images

A new controversy has been unleashed by another statue of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest stars of current football, and some will say that of history, who recently had a sculpture installed in his honor in the former Portuguese colony of Goa, the which has caused a stir among its inhabitants.

Some people have organized protests against the installation of the statue, saying that lIndian players should be honored before one from the country that was the colonial ruler of Goa until 60 years ago.

The 400kg statue of the Manchester United and Portugal striker was intended to honor “The love of soccer” and “inspiring our youth to take soccer to greater heights”a local politician, Michael Lobo, tweeted.

But some people waved black flags at the statue’s unveiling. “Very disappointed to hear that the Ronaldo statue was erected. Learn to be proud of our own icons like Samir Naik and Bruno Coutinho ”a protester told the IANS news agency.

The Portugal team is popular in Goa, where many people have ties to the European country as a result of its colonial history. But some argued that the statue, unveiled a few days after the 60th anniversary of the day Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule, it was insensitive and inappropriate.

In the past there was also a controversy over a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo whose face was modified at the request of the footballer’s family.

“When people talk about soccer, they talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. So we have installed this statue here so that boys and girls at a very, very young age are inspired, feel inspired and the love and passion for this game will grow ”, agregó on the subject Michael Lobo. In addition, he accused the protesters of hating football.

It is not the first time that a statue of Ronaldo has had a controversial reception. In March 2017, A bronze bust of the player featured to mark the renaming of Madeira’s main airport in his honor was ridiculed by fans who said he bore little resemblance to their hero. The sculptor Emanuel Santos said that his work was only “A matter of taste.” But the following year it was replaced with a new bust, reportedly after a request from Ronaldo’s family.

In 2014, a 10-foot bronze statue of the player outside his museum in Funchal, Madeira, surprised by accentuating his physique. Ronaldo said the picture did “Feel very proud.”

Ronaldo, who grew up in poverty with an alcoholic father, became the first footballer to earn a billion dollars in his career.

Statues of other public figures have been criticized for not capturing the image of the person. This year, a bronze from Diana, Princess of Wales with three children had a “hint of Theresa May,” according to some commentators on social media.

