ProtonMail blocks ‘spy’ pixels: what they are and why it’s important to get rid of them to maintain your Internet privacy

Accessing the Internet without a multimillion-dollar company having all kinds of resources to monitor our activity is something very difficult to achieve these days. However, we can always reduce our footprint on the network through certain types of procedures. Being aware of what we receive and what we see in something as simple as our mail is also essential, and ProtonMail is a good alternative to prevent certain types of risks, especially now that you have updated your client with a number of interesting options.

ProtonMail announced through an entry on its official blog that your app already allows you to block tracking pixels and hide our IP to offer greater security. It is worth taking advantage of this article to explain what these pixels are and what alternatives we have to deal with them.

What are ‘spy’ or tracking pixels?





Tracking pixels are a series of techniques that companies have to collect information about our activity when we access their emails. These can be a newsletter, promotional emails, etc. basically monitor our behavior through the insertion of an ‘invisible pixel’ in the mail, making them aware of how much time we have spent reading the e-mail, when we have opened it, on what device we have done it, and even know our location and IP.





This type of monitoring is becoming more and more frequent, and from ProtonMail they assure that more than 40% that we receive daily incorporate these monitoring techniques. The ProtonMail web app now protects us by default from this type of measure, blocking said tracking pixels, in addition to hiding our IP. But nevertheless, is not the only alternative to deal with this new way of collecting our activity.

How to deal with these techniques in our usual mail client

The tracking pixel inserts an ‘invisible’ 1×1 image that serves as a gateway to our activity. To block this tactic, all we have to do is disable the automatic download of images in our preferred email client. This can be done in both Gmail and Outlook or even Apple Mail.

This can be found in the settings section of each email service. In Gmail we can find the option to ‘Ask before showing external images’ on the tab ‘General’ of settings. In OutLook we can deactivate the function in the ‘Privacy and data’ settings of the ‘General’ tab, checking the option ‘Always use the OutLook service to upload images’. And in Apple Mail, we have to uncheck the option of ‘Load remote content in messages’, within the ‘View’ tab.

The ProtonMail option is less subtle, since the service will warn us how many of these trackers it has blocked. To access your proposal, we can do it from its web version, or through its app for iOS and Android.