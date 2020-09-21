Proud moment: For the first time, two women officers will be deployed on an Indian Navy warship

New Delhi: As a major step towards gender equality in the Armed Forces, for the first time two women will be deployed on an Indian Navy warship. These women officers have created history by becoming the first to be deployed on Indian Navy warships. Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Reeti Singh will be the first female airborne technicians from India to operate from the deck of warships. Also Read – Now in the water too, India showed its strength to the world, did the maneuvers with the dangerous USS Nimitz

Let me tell you that there are many women officers in the Indian Navy, but for many reasons, till now they were not deployed on warships. This includes lack of privacy in crew quarters and lack of exclusive bathroom facilities as per gender. But now it is going to change.

On Monday, both of them passed out from the Observer Course of the Indian Navy at Kochi's Southern Naval Command. Both are engineering graduates in computer science and were commissioned in the Navy in 2018. Both these women officers are taking training to operate the multi-role helicopter. She will operate the helicopter stationed on the ship, which is believed to be an area where male officers have ruled till now.

Sub Lieutenant Reeti Singh is from Hyderabad and belongs to the third generation of her family serving in the armed forces. His grandfather was in the Army and his father was in the Navy. He said at this historic moment, "It was my dream to wear this white uniform."

All lieutenants, Tyagi is from Ghaziabad. She says, “Female officer Lt. Kiran Shekhawat was killed in a naval plane crash in 2015. This incident inspired me to join the Naval Aviation Wing. Navy personnel work on land, air and water and it was a challenge that I wanted to raise. ”