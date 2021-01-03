Proud moment! India’s tricolor will be placed in the UN Security Council

Proud moment! The Indian flag will be installed in the UN Security Council on Monday. The country is beginning its tenure as a temporary member for two years in this powerful body of the United Nations. The flags of five new temporary member countries will be installed during a special ceremony on January 4. January 4 will be officially the first working day in 2021. Also Read – Sourav Ganguly’s condition stabilized after angioplasty; Doctors are constantly monitoring health

India's permanent representative in the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurthy will put the tricolor and it is expected that he will also give a brief address at the ceremony.

Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico have become temporary members in the UN Security Council along with India. They will be part of this council with temporary members Istonia, Niger, St. Vincent and Granada, Tunisia, Vietnam and five permanent members China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States.

India will be the President of the United Nations Security Council in August 2021 and will then preside over the Council for a month in 2022. The President of the Council is made for one month for every member, which is decided according to the name of the English alphabet of the countries. The tradition of flagging was started by Kazakhstan in 2018.

