Provide “a modern operating system” to the Commodore 64… and make money with it. That is the goal of this self-taught hacker

Many of those who got their start in computing in the 1980s fondly remember a computer, at that time, revolutionary: the mythical Commodore64. Retrocomputing fans who still have one pamper it like gold on cloth.

However, after so much time, and given that new software for these devices has long since ceased to be developed, at this point it is difficult to use them for anything other than entertaining electronics projects (or to balance driveshafts in a Polish car workshop, but that’s another topic).

For this reason, one of the unconditional supporters of the C64, a self-taught Canadian ‘hacker’ named Gregory Nacu, has decided to embark on a huge project: to put all the equipment still in operation to use by developing a modern (albeit monotasking) ‘operating system’ for the Commodore 64, which has been baptized with the creative name of C64 OS. And for this, you have to squeeze the possibilities of the Commodore, being as it is equipped with a 6-bit processor and with 64 KB of memory.

An operating system with ‘kernal’



The ‘application launcher’ of the operating system.

And well, in broad strokes -and we must remember that it is still in development- C64 OS achieves exactly that: it has a window system, virtual desktops, draggable icons, a menu barand even something quite similar to a file system itself, which allows you to store data using SD cards or USB flash drives.

All of this allows despite hardware limitations —which force not to be able to use more than 16 colors and that the screen resolution does not exceed 320×200 pixels—, this small operating system can look Windows 3.1 in the face without complexing itself. And that’s good for Nacu, taking into account that you plan to market your creation (which will be distributed on SD cards) once it comes out of beta.

In fact, C64 OS makes use of the KERNAL or core of the operating system that came as standard the Commodores in their ROM memory, but “above this layer is the C64 OS KERNAL. And above the KERNAL are the applications and utilities of the C64 OS”; we already know that a kernel does not by itself make an operating system (otherwise we wouldn’t talk about ‘GNU’/Linux).

Oh, and in case you were wondering, neither Nacu nor I have made a mistake when writing the word ‘kernel’: who made a mistake was Robert Russell, one of the main Commodore programmers, who in 1980 made a mistake when writing the word in some notes used for a manual, the misspelling was not corrected, and they chose to leave it that way… and look for him a supposed explanation: ‘KERNAL’ now meant “Keyboard Entry Read, Network, And Link” (Reading Keyboard Input, Network And Link).

At the moment, the website already has extensive online documentation, with introductory, usage, and developer guides. In addition to a guide on Commodore64 itself, for those who still do not know the device in detail.

