Provocations, shoves and insults: the gesture that sparked a brawl at the end of the classic between Students and Gimnasia

It was a hot ending that was lived in the UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadiumin the classic they matched 1-1 Students and Gymnastics. The meeting had the typical friction of this type of duels, but the development was calm for what was at stake, neither more nor less than being the winner of the clash that divides the city of La Plata. However, once the match was over, chaos ensued.

Rodrigo Kingthe wolf archer, he turned and looked at the audience, applauding the fans in an ironic way, then he waved to them and touched his diver’s shield. This drove people crazy and immediately the Estudiantes players were on top of him. The referee, Patricio Loustau, he soon noticed the goalkeeper’s gesture and took out the yellow card. Rey was taken out by his partner William Henrybut the Pincha footballers did not stop there…

Rey was the target and as Loustau and his assistants realized the harassment that was coming on the goalkeeper, they surrounded him. The local players kept looking for him and he was Fabian Noguera the one who rebuked him. Insults were heard in the middle and Rey told him “come and I’ll explain.” The reaction of the goalkeeper, who usually has a good behavior, called attention.

All this climate, far from reassuring the fans, continued to make them excited and the cries were heard from all sectors. In the repetitions that clarified the reaction that Rey had, it was also noted that some elements were thrown at the goalkeeper, but they did not hit him. Then the goalkeeper went to the middle of the field and, when one of the referee’s assistants invited him to leave the field of play, he became upset, but ended up leaving the field.

With Rey out of the brawl, the pushing and shoving continued, but there came a time when both parties realized the scandal (the television broadcast continued) and left the subject there. This episode had nothing to do with the match, which had an intense process, but it was played fairly. Loustau did not have much work. In the 90 minutes of play (not counting Rey) there were four cautioned, two for each team Matias Pellegrini y Leandro Diaz (Students), Leonard Morales y Agustin Cardozo (Gym).

The classic platense played on this first date of the Professional League was even. Gimnasia made merits to get ahead and in the first minutes it was dominating. But then Estudiantes managed to recover the ball and got closer to the rival area. The locals opened the scoring with a header from Augustine Roger at the end of the first half.

At the beginning of the Gimnasia complement, he achieved equality after an overflow from the right of Christian Tarragona, who defined crossed to score 1-1. Then the intensity dropped and there were few emotions. Among the highlights, a double covered by Rey to two headers in the epilogue.

The match could have been for anyone and each one had their moments, but Estudiantes and Gimnasia were even at the beginning of the championship, but the match was marked by its hot end. Something similar had happened in the League Cup, on that occasion, with Fernando Zuqui at the center of the controversy.

