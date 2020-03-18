Prue Leith accidentally reveals winner of Bake Off technical challenge as she relives 2017 Twitter gaffe

Prue Leith put her foot in it as soon as once more, as she accidentally blurted out the winner of the technical challenge on the Nice Movie star Bake Off tonight.

As she tasted the contestants cannolis, the restauranteur couldn’t conceal her emotions telling James Buckley that his bakes have been “one of the best”, regardless of her and fellow choose Paul Hollywood not but discussing who the winner was.

Realising the error she’d made, the 80-year-old mentioned: “I shouldn’t have mentioned that” as host Sandi Toksvig came visiting to her to present her a hug.

“We love you,” Sandi laughed, at which level James joked: “I used to be a minimum of ready for it to return out on Twitter first.”

Unsurprisingly, James received the challenge and Noel joked that he’d have to “educate” Prue about how one can choose competitions correctly, after she made the same mistake on collection eight.

Again in 2017, Prue accidentally introduced the winner of the present simply hours earlier than the outcomes aired on the Channel Four present.

Taking to Twitter, Prue wrote: “Nobody instructed me judging a #gbbo closing could be so emotional. I wished all of them to win. Bravo,” earlier than asserting the winner.

Viewers have been immediately shocked by the announcement, instantly selecting up on the error, with many posting footage of former choose Mary Berry.

“I can’t imagine Prue simply did that. I guess she was doing a scheduled tweet for later so she didn’t have to observe reside,” one fan wrote on the time.

“Oh my phrase,” one other mentioned, as a 3rd added: “Clearly a mistake however Prue Leith has simply ruined tonight’s GBBO closing for me and whoever else noticed her tweet that’s simply been deleted.”

Talking in regards to the incident, Prue mentioned she was “in an excessive amount of of a state to speak about it”, earlier than later following up with an apology.

She wrote: “I’m so sorry to the followers of the present for my mistake this morning, I’m in a special time zone and mortified by my error.”

Fortunately tonight’s episode was a particular for Stand Up To Most cancers, so followers shouldn’t be too peeved.

However, Prue would possibly need to let Paul do the asserting when she’s having fun with a mouthful!

The Nice Movie star Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm, solely on Channel 4. If you happen to’re in search of extra to observe take a look at our TV information.