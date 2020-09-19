Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood reveal why they ‘stored their distance’ from contestants in Bake Off bubble

The forged and crew of this 12 months’s Nice British Bake Off might all have lived collectively in a specifically created bubble for everything of manufacturing – however that doesn’t imply the judges mingled freely with the contestants.

Though these adjustments did permit the forged to chorus from social distancing on set by eliminating the danger of coronavirus, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have revealed they nonetheless stored their distance from contestants on a extra emotional degree.

Explaining why the judges and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding didn’t eat meals with the novice bakers off set, Leith instructed The Irish Information, “Clearly we don’t need to grow to be greatest pals with them, as a result of then it makes it even tougher to ship them dwelling. So now we have to maintain our distance.”

As an alternative, Hollywood and Leith met with Noel Fielding and new co-host Matt Lucas for meals collectively in their resort every day.

Nevertheless, though the judges didn’t need to get too near the hopefuls, Leith revealed that they did make one concession: “Once we lastly received to the ultimate, Paul invited the finalists to return be part of us and it was simply so good to be relaxed and having a drink with them, as an alternative of them being all fearful of us and anxious.”

Hollywood additionally noticed that this 12 months’s contestants appeared barely much less aggressive with one another than in earlier sequence of the present, “Perhaps as a result of they have been residing collectively for thus lengthy.”

“Positive, they need to win, they don’t need to go dwelling, however I didn’t see that actual competitiveness in opposition to one another,” he stated. “As a gaggle, they have been very emotional when somebody went.”

Producer Kieran Smith lately instructed Radio Instances that manufacturing had nearly been placed on maintain when somebody on set confirmed coronavirus signs in the center of filming, though it proved to be a false alarm.

He defined: “Someone spoke to our medical crew as a result of they have been exhibiting signs that would have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They have been remoted instantly, as was anybody who had been in shut contact with them. They have been examined instantly. We paused filming for a day. The take a look at got here again damaging and we resumed filming the following day.”

Bake Off returns for its eleventh sequence this week – opening with an prolonged 90 minute episode on Tuesday 22nd September.

It is going to be attention-grabbing to see how this 12 months’s batch of contestants fared with the weird manufacturing schedule, with The Nice British Bake-Off lineup having been revealed by Channel Four earlier this week.