PS Now and PlayStation Plus, on sale in January

If you are thinking of getting a subscription to PlayStation Plus o PS Now, this is probably the best moment: Sony announces that there is offer in the annual subscriptions to both services through the PlayStation Store. Now we can have 15 months of subscription at the price of 12 (€ 59.99). The offer will remain in effect until January 19.

As you know, PS Now offers a library that is renewed every month with more than 700 titles from PS4, PS3 and PS4, including both exclusive and third parties, which become available from PS5, PS4 and PC (if you have a Dual Shock 4 controller )

As for PS Plus, as you already know, it is a subscription for online gaming, to which it adds free games every month, digitally compatible on PS5 (even if they are on PS4). As for the offer, more of the same: 15 months at the price of 12 (€ 59.99).

Of course they are not the only offers, if you have a Sony machine, we invite you to stop by the Store from your console or PC to take a look at more discounts.