PS Plus confirms its three free games for May with soccer, role-playing and survival on the PlayStation service

There are no surprises after the leaked list for what will be the penultimate month before the change in PS Plus.

With no surprises in between, PlayStation has confirmed today that three video games will come free as an incentive to PS Plus, which faces its penultimate month in May before its conversion to a three-tier service at the end of June.

The highlight of the assortment of novelties is undoubtedly FIFA 22, which is released on PS Plus just in time to celebrate the final months of football competition, with the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League red hot. Among its additions this year, the football simulator incorporates HyperMotion technology, improving the gaming experience in all matches in all ways, in an experience that once again has one of its most relevant points in its content.

If the beautiful game is not your thing, maybe Curse of the Dead Gods is, a roguelike RPG with skills that invites you to explore a dark and cruel temple with countless rooms and corridors, having to fight with swords, spears, bows, guns , etc. Finally, we have Tribes of Midgard, a cooperative that mixes action, survival and typical elements of dungeon games with a Nordic setting.

All three proposals will be available for download on PS5 and PS4 this Tuesday. Until then, and with a bridge in between, we can enjoy April’s PS Plus games.

What’s new in PS Plus for May 3 FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4



Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4



Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4

They leave PS Plus on May 2 Hood: Outlaws and Legends | PS4 y PS5



SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4



Slay the Spire | PS4



Twogether: Project Indigos | PS4

