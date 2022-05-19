PS Plus Extra and Premium delays its launch in Europe, but it will only be one more day of waiting

Sony expects the process of switching to the new service to be complete for all users by the end of June 23.

Yesterday’s day heated up at an informative level after confirming new details about PS Plus Extra and Premium, including a first and broad look at the video games that will be available from launch with the subscription service. However, in the small print there was a small change that went unnoticed, the reformulated PlayStation Plus will arrive in Europe a day later than planned, the June 23.

“There is only one week left until the launch, which will start in Asia on May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, the Americas on June 13, and finally Europe, Australia and New Zealand on June 23. We are looking forward to offering this new service to our fans and we hope you will enjoy the meticulous selection of games when it becomes available”, confirmed Nick MaguireVP of Services at PlayStation.

A few weeks ago, when the manufacturer reported the date of the landing of the new PS Plus, the date of June 22 was given. Now it will be the 23rd. A minimal delay that has not been explained, but that possibly responds to logistical reasons. This we can read from the web portal: “as part of the launch of our new service, we will start passing member accounts on June 22 and the process is expected to be completed for all members by the end of the day on June 23“.

Meanwhile, the debate on this first advance of titles is cast, with 3DJuegos readers giving their opinion on the announced selection.

The new PS Plus will have three subscription plans to choose from, “with a wide variety of benefits and game libraries with hundreds of recent and classic titles to discover.” With PS Plus Extra, there will be hundreds of downloadable PS4 and PS5 titles, while with Premium there will be a list of additional classic proposals to enjoy, as well as the possibility of streaming them.

More sober: PS Plus Premium, PS Plus Extra, PS Plus, PlayStation Plus y PlayStation.