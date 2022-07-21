PS Plus fixes the error that prevented Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade from being downloaded if we had the base game

The Intergrade version, which expands on the content of the title, is available for free to PS Plus members.

A few days ago, PS Plus encouraged fans of Final Fantasy with the possibility of downloading Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which is established as one of the free games of the month. Users who already have Final Fantasy VII Remake were also encouraged to learn that they could try a version that comes with the DLC. Intermissionwhich contains novelties such as a chapter starring Yuffie. However, this joy was short-lived when an error was detected that prevented access to the title if we already had the base delivery.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade can now be downloaded without problems on PS PlusAlthough this bug pissed off the community in recent days, PlayStation has put the batteries to solve it as soon as possible. Therefore, we now know thanks to VGC that users who own Final Fantasy VII Remake you can now download the Intergrade version No problem.

To put a bit of context, you just need to know that the PlayStation system blocked access to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade if it detected the standard version in the user’s account, which was understood as a conflict for trying to get hold of a product that already existed in the library. This removed the ability for players to try out the Intermission DLC with PS Plus, leaving buying the expansion as the only alternative.

Luckily, PlayStation has fixed the problem and now allows us to enjoy Intermission content through its service. If you want to enter PS Plus right now and try this version, remember that the platform offers a free trial period of 7 days and, in addition, it also invites us to download the 3 free games of July of the plan Essential.

