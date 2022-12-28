PS Plus games for January 2023 announced, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as the main protagonist

have been officially confirmed PlayStation Plus games for January 2023:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, PS5)

Fallout 76 (PS4)

Axiom Verge 2 (PS4, PS5)

As detailed by PlayStation.Blog, these three titles will be Available on Tuesday, January 3 for all PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 and PS5 is the first featured game for PlayStation Plus games of January 2023, and comes at the perfect time for players to prepare for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s March 17, 2023 release date.

Players who have not yet played this Star Wars adventure will be able to learn about the beginnings of the story of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis before the sequel picks up the story five years later.

Here you can read our analysis of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The next is Fallout 76 de PS4the online prequel to the Fallout franchise that allows players from around the world to work together – or not – to survive the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse.

When Fallout 76 first released in 2018, it had a bit of a bumpy launch. However, Bethesda has continued to support it and continues to provide players with new content and updates.

Here you can read our analysis of Fallout 76.

Axiom Verge 2 for PS4 and PS5 is the latest PS Plus game for January and is the sequel to the retro-style 2D action game that pays homage to games like Metroid while forging its own identity.

As gamers wait for these games to arrive, remember that you still have until Monday, January 2 to download the December 2022 PlayStation Plus games: Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Biomutant.