PS Plus has a free trial period to enjoy its Extra and Premium plans for a limited time

PS Plus has been released as a good option for gamers to access PS4 and PS5 games or relive the past with PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles. This initiative has left us with a catalog full of adventures to entertain us with for a long time, but PlayStation also wants us to discover the service with a free trial period already available on its devices.

Because, as initially indicated by the XGP medium (via VGC), users can access a 7-day trial period to discover all the benefits of the Extra and Premium plans, which allows us to play current and retro titles. However, it is important to note that this possibility does not appear for PS Plus members, so it could be limited for new users.

On the other hand, we also want to leave you with more details to take into account if we want to start the 7-day free trial. In this sense, the platform forces us to choose a monthly, quarterly or annual plan for the Extra and Premium models before the trial period begins, and it should be noted that we must enter a card number if we want to take advantage of this service promotion.

Although we cannot avoid these obligations, PlayStation does allow us to cancel the subscription at any time. If this has caught your interest, keep in mind that at 3DGames we have prepared an article with which we detail step by step how to give up PS Plus. But, if this initial test convinces you, know that the 3 free games of the Essential plan are now available to download and the titles that reach the Extra and Premium models have also been revealed.

