PS Plus loses subscribers, but PlayStation hopes to recover them with its new service

The latest reports show that the Japanese company has suffered a drop in subscribers to its online service.

As has happened with other recognized companies in the sector, PlayStation has presented the results of the last fiscal year today. This has left us with some somewhat worrying figures that translate into a slow growth in PS5 sales, a consequence of the current component crisis, and a drop in number of subscribers from PS Plus.

I don’t see much concern for PS Plus, user engagement levels will continueHikori TotokiAlthough 2021 has not been the best year for PlayStation, the Japanese company believes that there is no reason to be alarmed. What is this trust based on? Well, obviously, in the reformulation of PS Plus, which will provide us with a variety of unprecedented activities on Sony consoles from the next June 22nd. In addition, the brand was prepared for such a drop in subscriptions to its service due to social events of recent years.

“Let me explain the general trend,” he begins Hikori TotokiSony’s CFO, in a statement transcribed by VGC, “Total gaming time is very important. Year on year, we’ve seen a decline, but the demand for stay at home was not as strong between January and February 2021 compared [con el año 2020]”. Which brings us to the figures recorded by the company: “There is a drop in the 8% compared to January and February 2022. Compared to the numbers at the end of March in 2020, there is a decline of 5.9 million [de usuarios]”.

Despite these results, Totoki looks at the situation with a positive attitude: “The demand to stay at home was a temporary factor, but after it calmed down, it seems that the player’s high levels of commitment They have remained“, adds the executive. “So, in the medium term, I don’t see many concerns about PS Plus. I’m sure that high levels of engagement will continue. It’s the positive view I have.”

“We will start the renovation [de PS Plus] from June forward in a staged way and we would like to grow steadily and have the support of users”, concludes Totoki. “I would like you to have high expectations for this with me”. For the moment, PlayStation has already begun to encourage the public around the new PS Plus, although it has also been resolving many doubts about the service and has promised more stock of PS5 in the coming months.

