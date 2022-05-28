PS Plus Premium Drops PS3 DLC Support; Xbox does offer it and its developers remember it

The reformulated PlayStation Plus does not support streaming PS3 DLC, at least not yet.

During this week we have been getting to know different aspects of the launch of the reformulated PlayStation Plus, where two new subscription levels stand out, being PS Plus Premium the one with the greatest incentives by giving access to a catalog of classic video games, including several PS3 titles that can be enjoyed at through the cloud considering an exception: their DLCs are not supported.

This has been a problem that has accompanied PlayStation Now since its launch. However, a greater bet by the Japanese company on PS Plus Premium suggested that Sony had perhaps solved the problem. This has not been the case, and two Microsoft workers have not missed an opportunity to recall that that does not happen at all with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and its game in the cloud.

via Twitter Eden Marie and Jordan Cohen They explain that they have worked on this feature for many years to ensure full support for all expansions available for each video game released through Xbox Cloud Gaming, as long as the user has said DLC in their possession. A reminder from Redmond about how technologically advanced they are in this field.

The PS Plus Premium deficit was confirmed by PlayStation, but at the moment it has not been communicated if they will work to solve it in the future. Thus, those who access Asura’s Wrath, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 or MotorStorm Apocalypse via PS Plus Premium, among other titles mentioned by VGC in its information, will not be able to enjoy their DLC even if they have gone through the box in the past to get hold of them. .

During these days there has also been controversy over an extra charge already corrected by PlayStation. The new PS Plus is expected to arrive in Europe on June 23.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: PS Plus Premium, PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming y Xbox.