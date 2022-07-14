PS Plus Premium Italy excites with exclusive games for July and deletes it after a few minutes

PlayStation announced the arrival of Dino Crisis, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny and Ridge Racer 2 to the catalog before rectifying.

The new PS Plus is already establishing itself as an option to access hundreds of games through subscription. This is complemented by the arrival of new current and retro titles to the catalog, as PlayStation recently announced with a list of up to 17 new features in the service. However, the new system still has errors and misunderstandings that, as we saw just a few minutes ago, put the community on alert.

For a few minutes, users in Italy thought they could access Dino Crisis and more gamesWe talked about what happened on the Italian PlayStation blog, which had expanded the list of PS Plus Premium games for July with titles like Dino Crisis, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny and Ridge Racer 2. Players were quick to point out that the Japanese company had not announced such deliveries in other countrieswhich was seen as a most exciting move for Italian users.

Unfortunately, PlayStation Italia has altered their article to delete mention of these games, so PS Plus Premium users around the world will enjoy the same adventures in July. Although this is bad news for the players of the European country, there are not a few users who theorize about the possibility of see these titles in the future, which would explain the company’s error. After all, why would they talk about Dino Crisis and more works if they don’t intend to add them to the catalogue?

Be that as it may, we have plenty of games to entertain us with the current PS Plus. The service has been released with a lot of adventures, but know that the members of the plan Essential You can now access the 3 free games of the month of July, which includes Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and Arcadeggedon.

