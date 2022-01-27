PS Plus video games for February 2022 published

Sony has formally introduced thru its Weblog the listing of PS Plus video games February 2022, those who subscribers of the provider will be capable of obtain on their consoles beginning on February 1.

The titles are as follows:

EA Sports activities UFC 4 – PS4

– PS4 Tiny Tina’s Attack on Dragon Stay: A Wonderlands One-show Journey – PS4

– PS4 Planet Coaster: Console Version – PS5

EA Sports activities UFC 4 is the most recent installment of the combating saga in keeping with essentially the most well-known blended martial combating corporate on the planet. We will compete together with his actual warring parties or create our personal persona and reside a race with him. If you wish to know extra, you’ve got to be had the research that we performed in its day.

Tiny Tina’s Attack on Dragon Stay: A Wonderlands One-shot Journey is an journey launched closing yr and impressed by way of the Borderlands persona, who this time starts his personal solo adventure in a sport the place he must use his fight and platform abilities.

Planet Coaster: Console Version, which will handiest be downloaded on PS5 and no longer on PS4, provides the model tailored to consoles of the name that permits us to construct the amusement park of our goals. With greater than 700 items, sights and settings, you’ll have to organize the park to make it a luck.

PS Plus video games for February 2022 They are able to be downloaded from February 1 and shall be to be had till February 28.