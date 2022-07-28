PS Plus will have the entire Yakuza saga, and we already know the launch window for several installments

The Essential plan will bring us Yakuza: Like a Dragon in August, but there are more news on the horizon.

PlayStation has just announced the free PS Plus Essential games for the month of August, including a Yakuza: Like a Dragon that dared to break the mold of the famous SEGA franchise. However, fans of the saga now have more reasons to join this new version of the PlayStation service, as the company has also confirmed the arrival of all deliveries of Yakuza to PS Plus.

This movement, which will take place throughout 2022will kick off with the aforementioned Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but PlayStation has also confirmed that the month of August It will be accompanied by Yakuza 0, Yakuza: Kiwami and Yakuza: Kiwami 2. The rest of the franchise will arrive on PS Plus in the coming months, although it is important to note that they will not all be integrated into the same subscription plan.

Below is a short list detailing the release window for Yakuza games on PS Plus, at least the ones PlayStation has confirmed, and the plan they’ll land on (Essential, Extra, Premium).

Yakuza Games Coming in August Yakuza: Like a Dragon – All plans



Yakuza 0 – Extra/Premium



Yakuza: Kiwami –Extra / Premium



Yakuza: Kiwami 2-Extra / Premium

Yakuza games that will arrive throughout the year Yakuza 3 – Premium



Yakuza 4 – Premium



Yakuza 5 – Premium



Yakuza 6 – Extra/Premium

In this way, PlayStation gives us an opportunity to discover the saga and prepare for the future Yakuza 8. After all, everything indicates that we will have to wait a bit to play the new installment of the franchise, because so far we have only seen some images of the development and we know that its authors are working on the climax of the story.

