PS VR2 presents a new trailer of the most immersive: this is what the next PlayStation virtual reality looks like

The latest video from the Japanese company highlights aspects such as the adaptive triggers, the sensations of the helmet and more.

Those who are passionate about virtual reality are eager to learn more about PlayStation VR2, the device that already has first impressions of the press and more and more information about their experience. On this occasion, the Japanese company wanted to delve into its hull through a trailer that highlights some of the most exciting features.

As you can see in the video that heads this news, PS VR2 promises to take us to amazing worlds through features such as pantallas 4K HDR, haptic and adaptive triggers or a helmet that will respond to events happen in the virtual world. All this, as you can imagine, aims to form a unique experience in the field of entertainment.

Confirmed games for PS VR2

PlayStation has been hyping its virtual reality headset, yet no price or release date, with the confirmation of some games. We are talking about unpublished proposals such as Horizon: Call of the Mountain, but it is also worth mentioning the introduction of already known adventures such as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge or Resident Evil Village, which returns in VR format exclusively for PS VR2.

At 3DJuegos we have had the opportunity to try this new version of the Capcom title at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Because, as you can read in our first impressions of Resident Evil Village VR, we are already used to the terror of the classic franchise, but seeing it in virtual reality is another story.

