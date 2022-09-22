PS4 error codes and solution for each of them

Error codes are very frequent in any console. Many of them are due to fortuitous failures of the software that occur occasionally and that do not have the slightest impact or importance. However, some of them yes they may require a little more attention. For this reason, we present you the error codes that can occur on PS4 and the solution for each of them.

Also, we remind you that if any of your consoles suffer from overheating, we have some tips that can be very useful.

PS4 error codes and their solution

You will see below the different errors that the eighth generation video game console from Sony can present. Below each code you will find the solution(s) that we recommend.

PS4: error code SU-42481-9

This error code can appear when installing the latest PS4 software update failed. Sometimes it can be fixed quickly and easily, while others will require more attention.

First try restarting your PS4 console. If this didn’t fix the problem, make sure your console is properly connected to the Internet. It is always preferable to use a wired connection. You will need to go to the notifications menu and delete any update files that appear there. To do this, you must press the ‘Options’ button on your controller and then click on Remove. Finally, you will go to ‘Settings > System Software Update’. If all goes well, the error code should no longer appear and your console will update successfully.





In case this doesn’t solve your problem, the last option is update the software manually. To do this, we must follow the guide provided by Sony and that we attach here.

In short, we will use a USB that we have previously converted to FAT32 and install the update from there. You will only have to follow the instructions provided in the link above.

PS4: Error Code NP-34957-8

This error occurs when your PS4 has a problem that does not allow it to connect to the Internet correctly. It can have multiple causes. In the first place, to rule out that it is a problem with the company itself, it is important to see the status of PlayStation Network.

If it appears to us that all services are active, the problem stems from our connection. We can try to turn off the router, leave it for about five minutes and turn it on again. This should resolve it in most cases.

PS4: WS-37469-9 error code

It is very similar to the previous one, the NP-34957-8. We must follow the same steps, verifying that PlayStation Network is online and, if so, make sure that our connection does not present any problem. We recommend turning off the router, leaving it for a few minutes, and turning it back on.

PS4: error code CE-36329-3

This code indicates that an error has occurred in the system software. The first thing we will do is verify that our PS4 has the latest version installed. To do this, we will go to Settings> System software update.

If this does not work or we cannot access Settings, we must try to update it using option three in safe mode. To access the safe mode we will follow the following steps.





We will completely turn off our console. Now, to turn it on, we will hold down the power button. We’ll release it when we hear a second beep. We will connect the USB cable to the Dualshock and press the PS button. We will select option 3: Update system software.

PS4: Error Code SU-30746-0

This error code is caused by the same problem as the previously named SU-42481-9. Therefore, the solutions that we will provide for him are practically the same.

We will restart our console and try to update the system software. If this is not possible, we must install it through a USB (previously formatted to FAT32) and starting in safe mode.

PS4: WS-37398-0 error code

It usually appears when the connection to the PlayStation Network servers has been interrupted. Therefore, the first thing we will do is check the status of PSN through this page. If everything is correct, we will have to make sure that our Internet connection works correctly. We can try to restart the router, try a wired connection in case we use WiFi, etc. We will have to try until we find the source of the problem.

PS4: error code E-8210604A

This error appears when an error has occurred with the payment. With that said, we’re off to Settings > Account management > Account info > Purse.

From this menu, we will check that all the information of our credit or debit card is correctly registered. It is important to make sure that our card has not expired.

If all is well, we will need to remove the card details and re-enter your credentials. If this doesn’t work either, we can try another card if we have it, but it’s also possible that it’s due to a temporary service error. In that case, trying again later is the best option.