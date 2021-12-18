PS5 and accessibility: PlayStation wants a future for players of all abilities

From Sony they open a portal in Spanish where we can consult all their actions within this field.

The accessibility in video games It is becoming more and more a matter taken into account among the main companies in the sector, which seeks to implement all kinds of actions at the hardware and software level that allow players of all abilities to enjoy their passion. PlayStation It is among these companies, and as an example of the entire journey made in this field they have wanted to open an information portal.

On this website we can find the accessibility features on the PS5 console implemented from Sony in this generation, allowing users to personalize their experience with the console in both visualization and sound including subtitles, customization of controls, chat transcription, etc., through an easily accessible control panel For those interested.

Creating an accessible world for players motivates us and inspires our work Some of these improvements can also be found on PS4, while a large number of developments from PlayStation Studios find various implementations in this regard. “Creating an accessible world for gamers motivates and inspires us in our work. At PlayStation Studios we aspire to create video game content that not only offers immersive experiences, but also enables gamers create meaningful linksas we have a lot in common thanks to the shared pleasure of playing, “says Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

Among the titles with accessibility features we find God of War, Ratchet and Clank: A dimension apart, Returnal or The Last of Us Part II.

For his part, Jim Ryant, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, wanted to reaffirm his efforts to build a future for players of all abilities. “We use technology to promote accessibility tools, products and services for our PlayStation community and to direct our mission: to connect the world through the power of the game,” he states on the web portal.

Industry engagement was recently seen at the TGA 2021 Awards, where Forza Horizon 5 emerged as the top performing game in the field.

