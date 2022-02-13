PS5 and Xbox Series come back in the US market, and Nintendo triumphs with Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The release of Monster Hunter: Rise and God of War on PC has skyrocketed their sales numbers.

We have already said a thousand times that 2022 It has started very powerful, but the year continues to give us surprises that can disrupt any video game market. We’ve already seen Pokémon Legends: Arceus go on a really successful run in the UK and Japan. Although the tonic in EE.UU. not much different, january sales They also leave us with some news to take into account.

And it is that, passing briefly through the field of hardware, it seems that the new generation of consoles has managed to come back in the first month of the year. This is stated by the well-known analyst of The NPD Group, Mat Piscatellain his monthly Twitter thread, where he explains that PS5 is the best-selling console in the US for the month of January, followed by Xbox Series. Although it does not provide specific numbers, this distances a Nintendo Switch that was placed as the most popular console of 2021 in the country.

But that does not mean that the Big N has had a bad month, since its latest installment of Pokémon emulates the success already seen in other areas of the world. embracing the first positionpocket monsters surpass Call of Duty: Vanguard, which had been confirmed as the best-selling game of last year in the US. Beyond this, the American public continues to show its affection for Madden NFL 22, which achieves the fourth position.

Continuing with the most acclaimed games, the month of January saw a surge in sales for Monster Hunter: Rise and God of War, both titles that released on PC during the past month. This strategy has captured the interest of the players, since the two deliveries have entered the Top 5 of the country after spending many weeks away from the top positions: in December, Monster Hunter: Rise was the number 94 from the list, while God of War had settled into the position 146. Below you have the Top 20 of the most popular games of the moment in the US.