PS5 and Xbox Series slightly back in the Japanese market, and Switch maintains its dominance

In video games, the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes remain undefeated for the fifth week in a row.

In recent weeks, Japan has not given us big surprises in terms of the popularity of video games, something that has been repeated in previous days with the success of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this sense, the return to Sinnoh is placed as the best-selling title for fifth week in a row, although the Japanese market has left us changes more focused on the consoles terrain.

Let’s start with video games. According to Famitsu data, the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remain without reaching a ceiling with the sum of 116,657 units sold, almost twice as many as Mario Party Superstars and their 60,555 copies distributed. Continuing with the order of the list, Big Brain Academy: Battle of ingenuity repeats one more week in the third position with sales that reach the 33.796 games distributed.

As you have seen, there is no news in the top 3 of the most popular games in Japan, and we will continue to see this tonic throughout the list. After all, Japanese gamers still find the appeal of titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Ring Fit Adventure. Something to which Minecraft adds that, although it is not a Nintendo creation, has found Japanese success on Nintendo Switch.

Game sales in Japan (running total) [NSW] Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl – 116,657 (2,162,697) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 60.555 (519.556) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 33,796 (103,816) [NSW] Minecraft – 29.638 (2.365.783) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28.075 (4.219.343) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 27.260 (7.038.121) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 26.432 (4.579.273) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa. Heisei. Reiwa mo Teiban! – 15.913 (2.464.196) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield – 14,234 (4,242,081) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 13.903 (2.970.388)

Despite the absence of significant changes in the field of video games, the Japanese scene has presented news around the sale of game consoles. Last generation. As has become customary in this kind of news, Nintendo Switch continues to present very high numbers with its three models, which together add up to more than 175,000 consoles sold, its OLED version being the most loved on the market. However, PS5 and Xbox Series achieve trace slightly after few fruitful weeks.

In this sense, PS5 closed the conference with 8,664 units distributed (remember that in the previous days it had exceeded 1,000 consoles with little extra margin), and Xbox Series does the same with 2.889 (Leaving behind the 805 consoles sold that we mentioned last time).

Console sales in Japan (running total) Switch Model OLED– 93,406 (675,654) Switch – 46.372 (17.681.055) Switch Lite – 37.054 (4.364.738) PlayStation 5 – 7.790 (1.006.415) Xbox Series X – 2.282 (73.190) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 874 (191.533) Xbox Series S – 607 (53.832) New 2DS LL (incluye 2DS) – 302 (1.178.946) PlayStation 4 – 61 (7.819.177)

