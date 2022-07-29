PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of the magical What Remains of Edith Finch are now available

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase has served to confirm these versions of the Giant Sparrow game.

Five years have passed since its release, but we still remember What Remains of Edith Finch as one of the best games of its time. The title of Giant Sparrow has confirmed during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase something that had been rumored for a few weeks.

Reach 4K graphics and 60 FPSAfter being registered in an age classification system, the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are now available on both platforms with native ports that take the title to reach 4K resolution and run at 60 frames per second. If we own the game on both PS4 and Xbox One, we will not have to pay anything, but we will be able to access a free upgrade to next genalthough we have to wait to see what happens with the versions of services such as PS Plus.

As you can see in the trailer that heads the news, this walking simulator proposes us to discover a mystery of a gloomy and magical house that tells the unusual stories of the members of a family with many nuances, and joins the announcement that the great Outer Wilds will also have next gen versions, although later.

In his analysis of What Remains of Edith Finch, our colleague Alejandro Pascual defined it as “a story that not only makes regain our faith in this narrative stylebut fuels it with a vengeance thanks to clever ideas and a pace that makes it impossible not to go all the way to the end.”

