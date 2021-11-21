PS5 architect talks console development and ambitious goals set

Mark Cerny has insisted on the importance of listening to video game developers to create their hardware.

We still remember that presentation in which Mark Cerny, the main person in charge of hardware of the PlayStation 5 spoke to us about the benefits of the new Sony machine. Now, a year after its launch, good old Cerny has returned to offer a lot of new information on console development in a video posted by Wired.

Cerny has talked about his experience as a game developerCerny has remembered his career from forty years as a developer of video games, where he participated in games such as Marble Madness, in the golden age of the arcade, Crash Bandicoot, for the first PlayStation or Marvel’s Spider-Man, something that has led him to work with many development teams throughout all this time So what makes it easier for you to understand “what are those things that help and which ones get in their way “when faced with console game development.

In the talk he recalled the opinion of Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, who, as Cerny said, said that “hard drives were slowing down the industryCerny has exemplified many of the limitations and design tricks that were integrated into the games to hide the lack of speed hard drives, such as slow elevators or narrow passageways to slide down.

Tim Sweeney said that hard drives were holding the industry backAmong the main demands of the developers was that of an NVMe SSD with a read speed of at least 1 GB per second, something that for Cerny was not enough, seeking to reach figures of five or ten times higherFinally, the SSD of the console was able to reach 5.5 GB per second. He has also highlighted the advantages of new file compression, which allows some games, despite having larger files, benefited from compression, occupying less on PS5 than on their PS4 versions.

Cerny has continued with an interesting technical talk about the different parts of the console, such as its CPU, the x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2” eight-core that mounts the PS5. In the video, Mark Cerny does not limit himself to talking about those integrated novelties and those that they recovered from PS4, he also tells us some of the proposals that they would have liked to integrate and that finally did not arrive. Sony’s last console hit the market on November 19 last year and the company has celebrated its successful sales despite facing severe production problems.

