PS5 has already distributed 19.3 million consoles, but the data for the last quarter is worrying

The Japanese console is well below summer forecasts due to the serious lack of stock.

As we read in Sony’s latest fiscal results report, since the launch of PS5 in November 2020 19.3 million consoles have been shipped. The data is capitalized as barely a year and a half has passed, but it supposes a growth of just two million units against the last known data, making it clear once again the current stock problems of the hardware.

To put the data in context, during the same period of the previous fiscal year, the Japanese company sent 3.3 million PlayStation 5s to stores; that is, 1.3 million more compared to the same consignment marketed during these winter months. In total, the multinational reports 11.5 million PS5 distributed in the fiscal year of 2021, well below the goal of 14.8 million consoles enacted in the summer.

In turn, PlayStation 4 has sold one million consoles during this course compared to 5.7 million units placed on the market in 2020. Adding the data for PS5 and PlayStation 5, in the last fiscal year 12.5 were distributed million consoles, while in the same previous period the figure reached 13.5 million.

In Bloomberg they echo the statements of Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities, who expects PlayStation to boost the production of PS5 for make up ground in the coming months, even if it means giving up part of the profits. Let’s remember that in several markets PS5 is already behind Xbox Series X | S, driven by the good reception of the cheapest model.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions drop

The number of PS Plus subscribers is not positive either. With an eye toward reformulating the service for the summer months, 47.4 million PS Plus users have been reported, up from 48 million reported the previous quarter and 47.6 million reached a year ago. Additionally, PlayStation reports 106 million active players on its consoles, up from 106 million in the previous quarter.

Software sales did improve in the last quarter compared to the data collected a year earlier, mainly driven by the performance of its first-party launches, with titles such as Gran Turismo 7. Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2021, 70.5 were sold million games (14.5 million PlayStation Studios), when a year earlier 61.4 million games (7.9 million PlayStation Studios) were reported.

