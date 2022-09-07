PS5 is finally updated with 1440p video output, but there is more news from PlayStation

The console debuts this month a software update with several social functions once tested in beta.

Some users could already enjoy it in the beta phase since July, but now PlayStation has announced the worldwide launch of a new PS5 software update incorporating, among other new features, the 1440p video output via HDMIa widely requested addition to the console since its release.

Sony announced after the launch of PS5 that it would incorporate support for 1440p“Thanks to the support and feedback from our PS5 beta program participants, today we are releasing a new system software update for PS5 users around the world. This update includes several highly requested features, such as 1440p video output over HDMI and game lists, as well as social functions such as the ability to send Screen Share requests to another party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive notifications so you can join a friend’s game more quickly from party chat,” Hideaki Nishino said in a statement to through Sony channels.

As the manufacturer explained a few weeks ago, support for 1440p resolution will allow gamers to choose an alternate display setting on compatible computer monitors and televisions. If the games support 1440p, native 1440p output will be supported. For their part, games made for 4K will benefit from better smoothing by upsampling at 1440p output.

Other news from PlayStation

The news from Sony does not end here. The multinational has also detailed several changes in the PlayStation application for iOS and Android devices.

It is announced that PS App users will be able to start a PS Remote Play session directly from the PS App on iOS and Android devices. Finally, PS App users will be able to request another member of the group who plays on PS5 to start a screen share session to watch your game from the app.

Both of these updates come just in time for a small overhaul on PS5 hardware spotted in Australia, where a lighter model is on the horizon.

