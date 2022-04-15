PS5 is updated, but do not expect many changes; this includes firmware version 22.01-05.02.00

PlayStation’s next-generation console continues to improve its performance with every download.

Through its support channel, the PlayStation team has announced the release of a new update for PS5, the version 22.01-05.02.00 of the firmware that users of Sony’s new generation console will be able to download as soon as they connect it to their network service. Of course, this time do not expect changes, it is a patch dedicated entirely to improve system performance.

This update comes after the release of version 22.01-05.00.00 of the firmware, this time accompanied by important new features, such as the inclusion of several modifications in accessibility, Game Base, trophies and a long etcetera.

PlayStation 5 users must carefully follow the landing of these updates. And it is that with the launch of the latest version of the firmware Hideaki Nishino, director of the Japanese multinational, declared that the launch of the variable refresh rate (VRR) for PS5 in the coming months, thus seeking to improve the visual performance of console video games.

While the time comes, Sony continues to face shortage problems in different markets such as the British, where it has dropped to third place in the ranking of best-selling consoles in the United Kingdom, although the competition also suffers from a lack of stock. In Spain, for example, today there has been a new pack for sale.

The hardware manufacturer also has among its most immediate projects the launch of a new PlayStation Plus divided into three levels, which will allow users in two of them to access an extensive catalog that is constantly being updated.

More about: PlayStation 5, PlayStation and Update.