PS5 players are betting on the physical format in full swing of digital

A GSD study has analyzed the purchasing preferences of users of the latest PlayStation.

PlayStation 5 hit the market last November 19, 2020, in a year that despite being a success in sales for the Sony console, it’s not being easy for the company because of major production problems that the entire industry is suffering and that would have resulted in a production cut. However, the new PS5 has left us many other interesting readings, such as the Global Sales Data study collected by Gamesindustry.

The proportion of physical games sold versus digital has been growingGSD has analyzed the purchase preferences of PS5 users in European territory and these reflect an interest in Physical format versus digital. Analyst Sam Naji has tracked sales finding that retail has overtaken digital, selling a 51% more physical than digital games.

Sales of physical games vs. digital sales. Gamesindustry.

3 physical games were sold for every two digital gamesThis gap has been growing As the months have passed, starting with a proportion of 5 physical games sold compared to 4 digital ones in December 2020, growing until reaching 3 physical games sold for every 2 digital games by the end of August 2021. This trend collides with the general figures at PlayStation, where digital sales already account for 62% of total game sales.

Sam Naji has come up with some explanations for this particular case. The high price of the new PS5 games would be an important factor for Naji, who would be influencing the consumer when evaluating the purchase, preferring to invest in a physical product that can later pay or sell. Naji noted that new console buyers often prefer to create a new console. game library physical, while digital sales tend to be favored by the catalog background, which is still rare among PS5 titles due to its short time on the market.

